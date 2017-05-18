¡Soy Cuba! Film Festival

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

Sixteen Cuba-centric films (nine contemporary and seven classics) are on the programme for Babylon's ¡Soy Cuba! Film Festival: most are Berlin premieres, many will be screened with English subs, and some feature follow-up Q&As with directors and main actors. Check the website for full programme.

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

