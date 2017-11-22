Opening of Monom

Funkhaus Nalepastraße 18-50, 12459 Berlin

This month marks the opening of Monom, the Funkhaus’ state-of-the-art venue for spatial aka “4D” sound. Test your eardrums with two weeks of immersive works from the likes of Thomas Ankersmit, and get yourselves in gear for CTM next month.

