Scene artist Jim Avignon puts on four days of music at Urban Spree to complement his Permanent Jetlag exhibition. Catch Felix Kubin, Infecticide, Avignon's own band Neoangin and more, both indoors and out.
Spectacular Fest
Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin
Your article makes it sound like women, including yourself, move to Berlin for attractive trendy ar
Y | Loveless in Berlin
if the government passed a law that you could only buy a house if you live in it, that would really
Dave | Friedel54's last stand
luxemburgian corporation yes or no, running a house incurs certain costs. Sewage, real estate taxes
Peter Schäfer | Friedel54's last stand
Its soooooo over. Gentrification isnt a complex issue. White people invade and take everything.
joe bentley | No-kölln!
You should really experience other cuture's annoying singers or artists. There is nothing embarrass
Angie | Who the fuck is Helene Fischer?