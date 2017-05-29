Speisekino Moabit #5

Zentrum für Kunst und Urbanistik 27-49 Siemensstrasse , 10551 Berlin

Catch Roser Corella's Alaa Kachuu (Kyrgyz with English subs) – about the Kyrgyzstanian tradition of kidnapping women who later become brides – with a serving of Lakman soup and vegetarian dumplings at nomadArt's latest edition of  Speisekino. Register via email at: speisekino@zku-berlin.org.

