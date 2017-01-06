Spirited Away

Hayao Miyazaki's animated masterpiece about a little girl finding herself in a strange world screens as part of the Asia Film Berlin curated series: "Saturday Asia - Rewind Best". Stick around for Asian finger food and beer. With English subtitles.
Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map
