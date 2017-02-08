Squeezebox! Some Like It Rock

Roadrunner's Paradise Club Saarbrücker Straße 24, 10405 Berlin

Serving up a glamorous Berlin-New York hook-up and right in time for Berlinale (and a warm-up for the Teddy Award at the same time) queens Gloria Viagra and Sherry Vine make a scene with their band Squeezebox and a "Sex, Drags & Rock 'n' Roll" party.

