Staatsoper for Alle

Staatsoper Unter den Linden Unter den Linden 7 Berlin

by

The Staatsoper’s back! And they’re giving a bunch of free performances to celebrate their Oct 3 return to Mitte. On Sep 30 is the open-air “Staatsoper for Alle” on Bebelplatz – presumably it will be mobbed, but, you know, you get what you pay for?

Staatsoper Unter den Linden Unter den Linden 7 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
