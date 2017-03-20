Story Telling for Earthly Survivals

Google Calendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

by

A day dedicated to the philosopher, primatologist, science-fiction enthusiast and story teller Donna Haraway! Check out some readings, film screenings, and discussions on the offbeat American professor.

Info

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map

Politics & Activism

Google Calendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Story Telling for Earthly Survivals - 2017-03-17 00:00:00

Tags

by

ronewa

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Monday

March 20, 2017

Tuesday

March 21, 2017

Wednesday

March 22, 2017

Thursday

March 23, 2017

Friday

March 24, 2017

Saturday

March 25, 2017

Sunday

March 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • Eh the world's already overpopulated, i say kill all the annoying little bastards

    jeffery mays | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids

  • Ver\y Nice Post, Looking forward to share it. Thanks.

    Alex | Penthouse dreams

  • I am an Australian born since the war. My father and two uncles were in Australian uniform during t

    An Australian view | Terror from the sky

  • Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive

    Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans

  • I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi

    Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription