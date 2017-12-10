After months of interviewing young imprisoned men in Berlin's own youth correctional facility, director Adrian Figueroa uses these interviews to convey the frustration of a disenfranchised male youth through dance.
Theater & Dance
HAU 3 Tempelhofer Ufer 10, 10963 Berlin
