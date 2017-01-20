Strictly Stand Up: The English Comedy Night

Quatsch Comedy Club Berlin Friedrichstraße 107, 10117 Berlin

Top-of-the-line English-language comedy is on once again, courtesy of host Christian Schulte-Loh, British imports Charlie Baker and Jen Brister, and even a Swede: Fredrik Andersson. Local talent Daniel Stern rounds out the line-up.

