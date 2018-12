× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

On International Anti-Corruption Day, Transparency International presents the Film for Transparency festival which features, among others, documentary Strike a Rock. It follows the story of two activists fighting for justice after the police shot 37 miners dead in Marikana (South Africa). An intimate story, where the political and personal are narrowly intertwined.