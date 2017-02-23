Studio Sunday

Ashley Berlin Oranienstraße 37, 10999 Berlin

Once a month, Ashley Berlin opens its studio doors. This month, they’re showing two short films by Canadian artist Marcia Connolly, Annie Phootoogook (2006) and Ghost Noise (2010) with an opportunity to visit ateliers and talk to residents about their work. 

