Sunday Soirée

Primitiv Bar Simon-Dach Straße 28, 10245 Berlin

Berlin’s got sexy nightlife in spades, but the burlesque community’s a little scattershot. But the biweekly Sunday Soiree, run by Bravo Burlesque, has been holding it down on a small, glittery stage in the back room at Primitiv Bar. This time sees performers Lecker Leon, Eva Mae Garnet, and Evilyn Frantic.

Primitiv Bar Simon-Dach Straße 28, 10245 Berlin

