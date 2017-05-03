Sunday Soirée

Berlin’s got sexy nightlife in spades, but the burlesque community’s a little scattershot. But the biweekly Sunday Soiree, run by Bravo Burlesque, has been holding it down on a small, glittery stage in the back room at Primitiv Bar. This time sees performers Lecker Leon, Eva Mae Garnet, and Evilyn Frantic.
Info
Primitiv Bar Simon-Dach Straße 28, 10245 Berlin View Map
