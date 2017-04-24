Berlin’s got sexy nightlife in spades, but the burlesque community’s a little scattershot. But the biweekly Sunday Soiree, run by Bravo Burlesque, has been holding it down on a small, glittery stage in the back room at Primitiv Bar.

If you’re craving a little more kitsch and a little more chaos, enter the Poetry Brothel. The event series hatched on the Lower East Side of New York City has made its way to the sixth borough. The idea is that a rotating cast of “whores” (actually poets) are available – for a fee – for intimate poetry readings in dark corners. The bordello is set within an immersive vaudeville cabaret with Prohibition-style drinks, music, and, yes, more burlesque.