Sunday Soiree

Google Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00

Primitiv Bar Simon-Dach Straße 28, 10245 Berlin

by

Berlin’s got sexy nightlife in spades, but the burlesque community’s a little scattershot. But the biweekly Sunday Soiree, run by Bravo Burlesque, has been holding it down on a small, glittery stage in the back room at Primitiv Bar.

If you’re craving a little more kitsch and a little more chaos, enter the Poetry Brothel. The event series hatched on the Lower East Side of New York City has made its way to the sixth borough. The idea is that a rotating cast of “whores” (actually poets) are available – for a fee – for intimate poetry readings in dark corners. The bordello is set within an immersive vaudeville cabaret with Prohibition-style drinks, music, and, yes, more burlesque.

Info

Primitiv Bar Simon-Dach Straße 28, 10245 Berlin View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-14 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Soiree - 2017-05-28 19:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

  • That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus

    emile | My friend and Le Pen

  • The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to

    Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian

  • As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is

    joe bentley | Screw the BVG!

  • The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.

    Marius | Putting gays on the pill

  • If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal

    Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription