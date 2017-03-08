Suns of Shine Record Release

Panke Gerichtstraße 23, 13347 Berlin

The best (and probably only) six-piece soul band in Wedding celebrate the release of their debut LP "Into Light" and hand-drawn animated video for "Birth of Love" with live music and DJs.

ronewa

