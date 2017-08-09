The first neo soul / hip-hop / bebop jazz (fusion) festival is coming to Berlin! Presented by the Jazzy Berlin community in Neukölln, this Sunday-long medley features Babel Collage, RELATIIV, and Jazzy Berlin's very own Jazz Jam Session.
Sunshine Jazzy Music Festival
Klunkerkranich Karl-Marx-Straße 66, 12043 Berlin
