Sunshine Jazzy Music Festival

Klunkerkranich Karl-Marx-Straße 66, 12043 Berlin

by

The first neo soul / hip-hop / bebop jazz (fusion) festival is coming to Berlin! Presented by the Jazzy Berlin community in Neukölln, this Sunday-long medley features Babel Collage, RELATIIV, and Jazzy Berlin's very own Jazz Jam Session.

Klunkerkranich Karl-Marx-Straße 66, 12043 Berlin
