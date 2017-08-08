Superstars of Democracy!

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

by

Half-political convention, half-party, this annual event hosted by satirical party Die PARTEI promises populism and live music. Keep an eye out for future chancellor Serdar Somuncu and party-head Martin Sonneborn. Grey suits pay half-price entry!

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
