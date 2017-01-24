S U R V I V E

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

Nostalgic for the 1980s, or for last summer’s eight-hour Netflix binge? The analogue synth wizards behind the Stranger Things soundtrack are taking their instrumental quartet on a world tour with a stop at Kantine am Berghain.

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

