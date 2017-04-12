Syn / Cussion – Festival for Percussion & Electronics

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

Over three nights, catch nine collaborations between musicians deft in analogue electronics and percussive instruments, complete with a 4-channel sound installation based on the Syncussion SY-1 drum machine, from which the festival gets its name.

Radialsystem V Holzmarktstraße 33, 10243 Berlin

