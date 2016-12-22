Tanztage Festival

Sophiensaele Sophienstraße 18, 10178 Berlin

For the 26th year, the Sophiensaele celebrates emerging choreographers and self-expression of all stripes, starting tonight with Tarren Johnson and Mira O’Brian’s Shade and a free “Loose Opening” by Pilladelphia Creemz.

