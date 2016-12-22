Tanztage Festival

For the 26th year, the Sophiensaele celebrates emerging choreographers and self-expression of all stripes, starting tonight with Tarren Johnson and Mira O’Brian’s Shade and a free “Loose Opening” by Pilladelphia Creemz.
Info
Sophiensaele Sophienstraße 18, 10178 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Certainly wish everyone in Germany a better new year (with no mass rapes nor terrorism). At least w
MJ | Konrad Werner: Die Welt does a Breitbart
i just wasted one minute of my life reading this
Evan | John Riceburg: Robbed by the landlady
Well, this ignores a 21st century work where robots are being placed in all factories. There will s
Eric Vigo | Wladek Flakin: What would a world without bosses be like?
I give this place three months.
Chef Mebbel | Formidable: Monster sandwiches in P'Berg
30 euros? Do the exberliner pay you that badly that you need to make a song and dance about 30 euro
Thelvin | John Riceburg: Robbed by the landlady