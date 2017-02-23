Part two of Schwuz’s new anything-goes party concept featuring hip hop, Middle Eastern beats and socalled ‘diva pop’ will see a performance by queer scene fave Le1f.
Info
Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin View Map
Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin
Part two of Schwuz’s new anything-goes party concept featuring hip hop, Middle Eastern beats and socalled ‘diva pop’ will see a performance by queer scene fave Le1f.
Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Theater & DanceDown to Earth
Theater & DanceThe Vagina Monologues
Concerts & Live MusicSkunk Anansie
Theater & DanceCrossing Half of China to Sleep with You
Concerts & Live MusicDear Reader
Concerts & Live MusicDee Dee Bridgewater
Food & DrinkPopUp Restaurant
Theater & DanceThe Artificial Nature Project
Concerts & Live MusicEmiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Concerts & Live MusicS U R V I V E
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsFoul-Up Label Night
Theater & DanceThe 10 Commandments
Food & DrinkPopUp Restaurant
Art & ExhibitionsThe Bauhaus Collection ends
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Millard
Concerts & Live MusicMitski
Art & ExhibitionsOpening! Coupure / Cutting Through Spaces
-
Concerts & Live MusicAntilopen Gang
Am Zwirngraben 17-20, 10178 Berlin
Linienstraße 75, 10119 Berlin
Fasanenstraße 23, 10719 Berlin
Reuterstraße 59, 12047 Berlin
Mariannenplatz 2, 10997 Berlin
Bernburger Straße 31, 10963 Berlin
Invalidenstraße 19, 10115 Berlin
Linienstraße 126, 10115 Berlin
Hochstr. 2, 13357 Berlin
Große Hamburger Straße 17, 10115 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
There Is a problem to find husband. A real man
Alexa | Loveless in Berlin
I've been fascinated with this period of German film since the 70s(when many of the stars of Nazi C
Steve Burstein | Nazi dreams
Banning the seal trade also created an ecological imbalance in northern waters. Seals are predators
sue | Berlinale Blog: An Inuk gets angry
Okay so I honestly haven't left a comment on an article in YEARS but felt this was worth commenting
Sophie | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Unfortunately or fortunately, maybe the only place where this game would be socially acceptable is
Karl | Amok Mama: I'm not being racist, but...