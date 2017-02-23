Tasty

Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

Part two of Schwuz’s new anything-goes party concept featuring hip hop, Middle Eastern beats and socalled ‘diva pop’ will see a performance by queer scene fave Le1f.

Schwuz Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs

