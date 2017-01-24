Tatort auf Englisch

Comedy Café Berlin Roseggerstraße 17, 12059 Berlin

You can’t call yourself integrated until you’ve watched German crime series Tatort on a Sunday evening. Wanna cheat a little? A cast of English-speaking comedians dub it – in real time. Entrance by donation.

Comedy Café Berlin Roseggerstraße 17, 12059 Berlin

