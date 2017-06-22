Tech Open Air

Google Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00

Berlin and Brandenburg Berlin

by

Tech geeks unite, your party is coming! Europe's leading interdisciplinary technology festival hits Berlin with a conference featuring an entire who's who of tech-related entrepreneurs, artists and scientists plus heaps of related satellite events. See website for full programme.

Info
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
Google Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-12 10:00:00 Google Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Tech Open Air - 2017-07-13 10:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Tuesday

June 27, 2017

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • luxemburgian corporation yes or no, running a house incurs certain costs. Sewage, real estate taxes

    Peter Schäfer | Friedel54's last stand

  • Its soooooo over. Gentrification isnt a complex issue. White people invade and take everything.

    joe bentley | No-kölln!

  • You should really experience other cuture's annoying singers or artists. There is nothing embarrass

    Angie | Who the fuck is Helene Fischer?

  • Ah yes a few songs are the issue in Germany, not the fact that Germans will be a minority in their

    Charles | Konrad Werner: Racism is built into Germany's school system

  • I certainly can't conceive the idea of supporting a political party like Podemos. After living for

    Andrea P. | Si, Podemos!

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription