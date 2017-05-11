Technosphärenklänge no. 3

HKW and the Art Laboratory Berlin present lectures, talks as well as concerts and sound installations by Schneider TM, Robert Henke, cellF, Stine Janvin and others on the borders of music, technology and mathematics.
Info
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
I guess this one: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/heres-how-far-right-trolls-are-spreading-h
Sad Sausage | My Macron hangover
Careful when you use "we" instead of "I".
Delphine | My Macron hangover
So bleibt nur eine Wiedergabe der in Schönsprech verpackten Hetze übrig. Schade.
Christian Knuth | The family fundamentalist: Beatrix von Storch
Berlin is a city of impressive contrasts. It is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, o
TheGreenpick | Vegan Berlin: The 24-hour guide
It's called Grunewald.
Z | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke