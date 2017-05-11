Technosphärenklänge no. 3

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

HKW and the Art Laboratory Berlin present lectures, talks as well as concerts and sound installations by Schneider TM, Robert Henke, cellF, Stine Janvin and others on the borders of music, technology and mathematics.

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

