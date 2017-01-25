Teddy Award

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

The Berlinale’s LGBTQ award returns for the 31st time. See which gay, lesbian, trans* and queer fi lms are set to dazzle screens in the upcoming year, and don’t forget the afterparty!

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

