Teddy Award

The Berlinale’s LGBTQ award returns for the 31st time. See which gay, lesbian, trans* and queer fi lms are set to dazzle screens in the upcoming year, and don’t forget the afterparty!
Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
