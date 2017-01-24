Tegan and Sara

Google Calendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00

Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin

by

The increasingly poppy Canadian twins are finally coming to town to present last summer’s Love You To Death. Bring out your inner 17-year-old lesbian and be ready to swoon.

Info

Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Tegan and Sara - 2017-02-01 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription