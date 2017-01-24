Tegan and Sara

The increasingly poppy Canadian twins are finally coming to town to present last summer’s Love You To Death. Bring out your inner 17-year-old lesbian and be ready to swoon.
Info
Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map
Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin
The increasingly poppy Canadian twins are finally coming to town to present last summer’s Love You To Death. Bring out your inner 17-year-old lesbian and be ready to swoon.
Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Adams pre-concert talk
FilmMargaret
Art & ExhibitionsCindy Sherman
Concerts & Live MusicConor Oberst
Theater & DanceThe Lab: Three Red Roses
Concerts & Live MusicChrome
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Parties & ClubsThe House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary
FilmMargaret
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Concerts & Live MusicSweat Lodge
An der Spandauer Brücke 11, 10178 Berlin
Hohenstaufenstraße 64, 10781 Berlin
Reichenberger Straße 122, 10999 Berlin
Bernburger Straße 24-25, 10963 Berlin
Linienstraße 126, 10115 Berlin
Vorbergstraße 2, 10823 Berlin
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 7, 10178 Berlin
Gabriel-Max-Straße 3, 10245 Berlin
Revalerstraße 12, 10245 Berlin
Herrfurthstraße 7, 12049 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!