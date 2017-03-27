Telefon Tel Aviv

Gretchen Obentrautstraße 19-21, 10963 Berlin

From the masterful click ‘n’ cut electronics on debut Fahrenheit Fair Enough in 2001 to the synth-pop-fuelled third album Immolate Yourself in 2009, reinvention pretty much seemed to be on the American duo’s agenda. However, when his bandmate Charles Cooper suddenly passed away just days after the third album’s release, Joshua Eustis decided to retire the project indefinitely. He’s now coming out of retirement with a bunch of re-releases, the promise of a new album and a tour poster boasting the debut album’s cover design, and his upcoming gig should prove to be a cathartic roller coaster for both fans and performer, balancing the old school and the new school.

Gretchen Obentrautstraße 19-21, 10963 Berlin View Map

