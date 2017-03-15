The 2017 Expat Expo

The fifth edition of this festival for immigrant and Wahlberliner theatre showcases vital talent from the city's free scene, featuring Andrej Tomše aka Heidi Blumenfeld and a great many other artists and performers from 23 different countries.
Info
English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin View Map
Una tierna mirada es como la noche que brilla sincera cuando el soplo suave de una límpida graci
Francesco Sinibaldi | Cinematic craic
Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive
Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans
I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi
Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin
I'm German living in Canada, i need to do my taxes
María T B de Glawe | Tax time!
I looked for them online and they said they're closed no longer in business.... very strange....
adam | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian