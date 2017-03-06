The Apparatus of Racism

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Sparked by conversations surrounding neo-Nazi terror group NSU, this two day series of multidisciplinary lectures and discussions endeavors to provide analytical frameworks by which to explore articulations of racism throughout society.

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Lecture, Talks & Readings

