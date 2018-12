× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Fari Fotoalist × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Fari Fotoalist × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Fari Fotoalist Prev Next

The Berlin-based trio is back from their creative break. Katrin Holzapfel, Andrew McGinn and Frank Wegling perform their soul-rock music in an intimate acoustic concert. Although their passionate performances make any concert, intimate or not, a mini-musical.