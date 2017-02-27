The Bauhaus Collection ends

Bauhaus-Archiv Berlin / Museum für Gestaltung Klingelhöferstraße 14, 10785 Berlin

The permanent exhibition at the Bauhaus Archiv comes to an end on February 27 to make room for something new. Are you one of those stragglers that's been here for eight years and still never made it down to learn about the origins of modern design? Do it now before its gone! The museum provides extended opening hours and free tours to encourage you to check what they have before it's gone.

