The Divine Comedy

Google Calendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00

Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin

by

The band’s only member for all 11 albums, Northern Irishman Neil Hannon, will be singing hits from the recent Foreverland. Although it’s heavy on love songs, the tunes will make you miss your favourite Irish pub.

Info

Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Divine Comedy - 2017-02-13 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription