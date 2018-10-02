The Grand Horrorshow

With his verbosely titled debut album Rest Now, Weary Head! You Will Get Well Soon, Konstantin Gropper a.k.a. Get Well Soon caused a stir amongst indie fans in 2008. On his last EP, Born With Too Much Love, Gropper dived into smooth synth pop, only to emerge with one of his darkest recordings this June, The Horror, tackling right-wing populism and #metoo in all its nightmarish magnitude. From October 1-3, he’ll play Volksbühne with a full-on big band in tow.