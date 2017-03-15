The Great Pretender

Zachary Oberzan, founding member of New York's celebrated Nature Theater of Oklahoma, presents a new piece dealing with supposedly eternal questions of how identity is enacted. Inspired by Abbas Kiarostami's fictional docu Close-Up, Oberzan's theater deploys musical and filmic material to stage one manifold illusion.
Info
HAU 3 Tempelhofer Ufer 10, 10963 Berlin View Map
