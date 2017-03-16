The Green Market

Berlin's original vegan lifestyle market is back, just in time for Spring! Wander the stalls sampling everything from vegan candy bars to Russian dumplings, before powdering on some cruelty free foundation and browsing pleather satchels.
Agora Rollberg Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin View Map
