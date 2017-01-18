The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary

Google Calendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00 iCalendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin

by

Bad Bruises celebrate the first anniversary of the popular 'next level' party featuring performances, music and sex. For this occasion, Alex J. Eccleston and Billie Rae Bigsby, the creative duo behind the event, have chosen the most obvious, but also the most fitting of themes: decadence.

Info

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin View Map

Parties & Clubs

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00 iCalendar - The House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary - 2017-01-26 23:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription