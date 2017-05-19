The House of Red Doors #9: A N I M A L

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin

Delve deep into your creative juices and uncage yourself! The ninth edition of The House of Red Doors is here – and this time it's animal themed. Come as your favourite creature in a night and see DJ sets from Trus'me (among seven others), performances from the likes of Evelyn Frantic and Mad Kate, tarot card readings and X-rated cold treats from local popsicle makers Lusty Ice.

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin View Map

