The House of Red Doors: Black Magick

Craving some Thursday night debauchery out of Aleister Crowley's playbook? Come bedecked to Renate in your finest ritualist-occult-sex garb and wander between themed rooms like the dungeon, the occult chappel, and the hidden hell. Come early for the ritual sacrifice of the Vernal Equinox at midnight, and stay all through the night for intimate, spontaneous performances at the coven and witch stages.