Slip into another dimension and share your night-time fantasies with other dreamers, to a backdrop of installations and DJs. Dress code: someone who you have encountered in a dream. Dress up, down, fetish, naked – open your mind.
The House of Red Doors: Dreams
Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin
Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin
Parties & Clubs
In cooperation with critic.de
