The House of Red Doors: Dreams

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin

Slip into another dimension and share your night-time fantasies with other dreamers, to a backdrop of installations and DJs. Dress code: someone who you have encountered in a dream. Dress up, down, fetish, naked – open your mind.

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin View Map
