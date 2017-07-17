The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams

to Google Calendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00 iCalendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00

Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin

by

The next House of Red Doors is approaching with a special summer edition featuring fauns, fairies, and the Renate transformed by flower canopies. Dress up as your favorite mythological creature and explore the fantastic visions awaiting you...

Info
Salon zur wilden Renate Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin View Map
Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00 iCalendar - The House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams - 2017-07-27 23:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

July 18, 2017

Wednesday

July 19, 2017

Thursday

July 20, 2017

Friday

July 21, 2017

Saturday

July 22, 2017

Sunday

July 23, 2017

Monday

July 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • ... we are just tired of inconsiderate people thinking that they have the right to infringe on ever

    Jayare | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids

  • Hey, the adress is NOT "Beilsteiner Str. 51" but "Zur Alten Börse 59". Please change.

    Peter | Alte Börse Marzahn

  • I could not read more than half. Please find other stories and writers, for the aspiring kids of Be

    Rimbaud | Short fiction: The Girl That Summer

  • I tried to find this place - it looks like it is closed - and likely for some time.

    Diana | Heno Heno

  • Danke , Konrad, for that wondrous, inspired blurb! I will miss those banners on the building.

    Seymour Gris | Konrad Werner: Goodbye, Volksbühne

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription