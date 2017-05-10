The House of Thomas Henry Cocktail Market

Kaufhaus Jandorf Brunnenstraße 19/21 Berlin

Thomas Henry is hosting its first golden-age themed bar market, which gathers the 20 best bars in Europe to exhibit their latest signature drinks over the course of two days. The fun for the public will be Friday, when the actual market takes place, supplemented by entertainment from Berlin's very own flaneur Friedrich Liechtenstein (of "Supergeil" fame) and burlesque dancers. Thursday sees a more corporate focus, with cocktail luminaries Alex Kratena and Simon Difford holding courses for Berlin’s present and future Bartender pro's

Kaufhaus Jandorf Brunnenstraße 19/21 Berlin

