The Imaginary Invalid

to Google Calendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00

Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Kurfürstendamm 153, 10709 Berlin

by

French playwright, actor and comedy maestro Molière is given the Schaubühne treatment with a performance of his final play, a grand character study of a hypochondriac deceived and manipulated by a scheming wife and parasitic doctors.

Info

Schaubühne am Lehniner Platz Kurfürstendamm 153, 10709 Berlin View Map

Comedy, Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Imaginary Invalid - 2017-04-17 20:00:00

Tags

by

czechyourtalent

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription