The JCC of Krakow Presents: The Jewish food of Poland

Fine Bagels Warschauer Str. 74, 10243 Berlin

Want a taste of rich, traditional Polish-Jewish food? Never had nice cheese blintz? Come to the Nosh Berlin Jewish Food Week, where Anna Gulinska of JCC Krakow gives you the chance here in Berlin.

Fine Bagels Warschauer Str. 74, 10243 Berlin

