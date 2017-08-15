The Jesus & Mary Chain

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

Jim and William Reid bring back the buzz for their Damage and Joy Tour – named after their first new album in 19 years. Are they still just like honey? Go head-on and find out for yourself. Darkwave synthpop heroes Cold Cave support.

Info
Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
