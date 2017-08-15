Jim and William Reid bring back the buzz for their Damage and Joy Tour – named after their first new album in 19 years. Are they still just like honey? Go head-on and find out for yourself. Darkwave synthpop heroes Cold Cave support.
The Jesus & Mary Chain
Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin
Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
In cooperation with critic.de
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBadeschiff Sessions #4
-
What's being said
I lived in Rabat as a kid and speak fluent French (and Italian and German and English) and got by,
Lisa Glauer | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Considering that tourists are the ones who pay the bills in berlin (good luck finding a Berliner wh
Ken | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
i think some of the comments are a bit over sensitive ... she isn't complaining that people speak E
sal | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Wo ist Babel oder der Google-Übersetzer.
Keine Ahnung | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Thanks for the article. I'm cycling every day 16 km through the city and can relate. The tone of yo
Gilbert | Seymour Gris: Blood on the streets