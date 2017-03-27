The Jesus and Mary Chain

Google Calendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00

Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin

by

The Jesus and Mary Chain have somewhat rested on their laurels since their reunion – and still are. When the noise-pop sibling act released its new single “Amputation”, they fell back on a song which frontman Jim Reid had recorded and released about a decade ago. Not all’s lost, though, and 2017 could mark the year of quite a decent The Jesus and Mary Chain rebirth. “Amputation” presents us with a refreshing, electronics-and percussion-laden take on the band’s trademark reverb-heavy sound, but will the brothers lure the crowds and go boldly beyond their legacy?

Info

Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Jesus and Mary Chain - 2017-04-24 20:00:00

Tags

by

ballhaus_april_2017

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Monday

March 27, 2017

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

March 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 29, 2017

Thursday

March 30, 2017

Friday

March 31, 2017

Saturday

April 1, 2017

Sunday

April 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

  • They're not exactly providing an important service that will impact your health and life quality lo

    chillersjoy | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

  • Eh the world's already overpopulated, i say kill all the annoying little bastards

    jeffery mays | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids

  • Ver\y Nice Post, Looking forward to share it. Thanks.

    Alex | Penthouse dreams

  • I am an Australian born since the war. My father and two uncles were in Australian uniform during t

    An Australian view | Terror from the sky

  • Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive

    Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription