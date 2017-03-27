The Jesus and Mary Chain have somewhat rested on their laurels since their reunion – and still are. When the noise-pop sibling act released its new single “Amputation”, they fell back on a song which frontman Jim Reid had recorded and released about a decade ago. Not all’s lost, though, and 2017 could mark the year of quite a decent The Jesus and Mary Chain rebirth. “Amputation” presents us with a refreshing, electronics-and percussion-laden take on the band’s trademark reverb-heavy sound, but will the brothers lure the crowds and go boldly beyond their legacy?