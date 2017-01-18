The Lab: Three Red Roses
A performance about virtual reality and how computers affect us as human beings. Greek actor Despina Kapetanaki attempts to depict the history and future of our relationship with technology. Followed by a post-performance discussion with the artist.
English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin View Map
