The Lab: Three Red Roses

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin

by

A performance about virtual reality and how computers affect us as human beings. Greek actor Despina Kapetanaki attempts to depict the history and future of our relationship with technology. Followed by a post-performance discussion with the artist.

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin

