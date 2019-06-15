The Long Night of Puppet Theatre

Schaubude Greifswalder Straβe 81-84, 10405 Berlin

The Schaubude hosts a 12-hour puppet festival spanning puppet, figure and object theatre through performances, installations, videos and more. The public can get involved by submitting pieces themselves.  

Festivals & Fairs, Theater & Dance
