The Most Unsatisfied Town

F40: English Theatre Berlin/Theatre Thikwa Fidicinstraße 40, 10965 Berlin

by

In 2005, Sierra Leonian asylum seeker Oury Jalloh was tied to a bed in a jail cell in Dessau and burned alive. His killers have not yet been found. American playwright Evans takes The Most Unsatisfied Town, a fictionalised take on Jalloh’s story, once more to ETB March 9-11.

F40: English Theatre Berlin/Theatre Thikwa Fidicinstraße 40, 10965 Berlin

