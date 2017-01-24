The Notwist coined the German indie scene like no other. Starting out as a metal-indie hybrid with a jazz education at the beginning of the 1990s, the boys from Weilheim, Bavaria soon turned towards a more indie guitar sound and not-so-teenage angst oozing out of every chord with sophomore album 12 in 1995, still one of their finest moments despite 2002’s Neon Golden containing some of their most refined work to date. With a little luck, you’ll hear songs from their entire back catalogue to make up your own mind.