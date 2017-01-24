The Notwist

Google Calendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

by

The Notwist coined the German indie scene like no other. Starting out as a metal-indie hybrid with a jazz education at the beginning of the 1990s, the boys from Weilheim, Bavaria soon turned towards a more indie guitar sound and not-so-teenage angst oozing out of every chord with sophomore album 12 in 1995, still one of their finest moments despite 2002’s Neon Golden containing some of their most refined work to date. With a little luck, you’ll hear songs from their entire back catalogue to make up your own mind.

Info

Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Notwist - 2017-02-12 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription