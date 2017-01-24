The Notwist coined the German indie scene like no other. Starting out as a metal-indie hybrid with a jazz education at the beginning of the 1990s, the boys from Weilheim, Bavaria soon turned towards a more indie guitar sound and not-so-teenage angst oozing out of every chord with sophomore album 12 in 1995, still one of their finest moments despite 2002’s Neon Golden containing some of their most refined work to date. With a little luck, you’ll hear songs from their entire back catalogue to make up your own mind.
Info
Astra/RAW-Tempel Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!