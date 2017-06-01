The Ones, The Others

to Google Calendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00

Halle Tanzbühne Berlin Eberswalder Strasse 10-11, 10437 Berlin

by

An international cooperation by the cie. toula limnaios with the cia. gira dança at Halle Tanzbühne Berlin in Prenzlauer Berg, The Ones, The Others is a Berlin and Brazilian dance performance that explores the idea of body as a commodity, made famous by Foucault's essay 'The Utopian Body".

Info

Halle Tanzbühne Berlin Eberswalder Strasse 10-11, 10437 Berlin View Map

Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Ones, The Others - 2017-06-01 20:30:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

June 2, 2017

Saturday

June 3, 2017

Sunday

June 4, 2017

Monday

June 5, 2017

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

  • HOW I BECAME A MILLIONAIRE IN 14DAYS BY JOINING GREAT ILLUMINATI SOCIETY ONLINE. Am Christabel from

    christabel | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”

  • Bonnie was basically a tourist in a brothel for a night. She tried it on and didn't like it and now

    Anna | My one-night job at a Berlin bordello

  • Use code XP4F3C for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr

    Jenny | German in your pyjamas

  • I was at the fete de la musique last year and it's really one of the best events of Berlin during t

    Tom | Fête de la Musique 2014

  • I can recommend Lingoda! U can use my promo code XP4F3C and get 50 euro discount for your first mo

    Tim | German in your pyjamas

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription